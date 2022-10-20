×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. army | military | china | xi jinping | joe biden

Army Takes US Military Lead Deterring China

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Oct. 16. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 20 October 2022 07:42 AM EDT

With Chinese leader Xi Jinping poised for a precedent-defying third term as party head and set to be reconfirmed as president in March, Beijing appears certain to continue flexing its might through increasingly aggressive rhetoric and behavior – and the U.S. Army is planning to take the lead role among the American service branches in checking that aggression.

That message came loud and clear at last week's Association of the U.S. Army conference in Washington, D.C. The event occurred against the backdrop of rising tensions with the Communist giant, with Army Secretary Christine Wormuth calling China the Army's "pacing challenge" and stressing the need for the Army to be ready.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With Chinese leader Xi Jinping poised for a precedent-defying third term as party head and set to be reconfirmed as president in March, Beijing appears certain to continue flexing its might through increasingly aggressive rhetoric and behavior.
u.s. army, military, china, xi jinping, joe biden
1191
2022-42-20
Thursday, 20 October 2022 07:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved