Afghans Who Worked for US Blast Bipartisan Failures Putting Them in Danger

U.S. soldiers are seen in Shindand, Herat, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 28, 2012. (Hoshang Hashimi/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 04 January 2023 07:20 AM EST

Afghans who worked for U.S. government agencies during America's two-decade presence in Afghanistan tell Newsmax they fear for their lives after the failure to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act as part of the recently passed Omnibus funding bill.

Republicans were particularly wary of the legislation, saying that they were concerned with the vetting process for letting refugees into the U.S. But critics have blasted officials of both parties for not doing more to help Afghans on the ground.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


