Could Twitter Files Result in Criminal Charges?

The Twitter Files revelations produced after new owner Elon Musk opened the company's files to several journalists have largely confirmed the partisan suppression of content and people that conservatives had complained about for years – and legal experts say there is now the possibility of criminal charges against those previously in charge of the social media platform.

Most lawyers concede any lawsuit that holds Twitter culpable for a violation of a user's civil rights is highly unlikely to succeed, however, they aren't ruling out the potential for a more targeted indictment.