Tags: twitter | fbi | elon musk | 2020 | presidential election | social media | joe biden

Twitter Had Numerous 'Back Channels' With FBI, 'Other Arms of Government'

Thursday, 08 December 2022 07:24 AM EST

A former top Twitter official's admission that they met regularly with federal agents prior to the 2020 presidential election has sparked conservative scrutiny about whether FBI officials were improperly pressuring the powerful social media company to suppress stories that could have hurt the Democrat nominee, Joe Biden.

But aside from those interactions, additional questions are being raised about how cozy the microblogging platform was with the bureau and if there were any "unofficial" communication lines open. That line of inquiry is being freshly explored given that numerous former FBI officials have been employed at Twitter over the years – including at least one notable player from the anti-Trump Steele dossier controversy.

Thursday, 08 December 2022 07:24 AM
