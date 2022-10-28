Potential GOP Upset Looming in Michigan Gubernatorial Race

With pollsters now forecasting a major upset in the election between Michigan's Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, political analysts say the sudden shift is reflective of a nationwide trend in which voters are looking to oust politicians who backed draconian lockdown measures during the pandemic.

RealClear Politics, which aggregates polls, is predicting Dixon will win the keys to the governor's mansion and experts say they are not surprised to see the Republican challenger gaining ground as Election Day nears.