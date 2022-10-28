×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tudor dixon | gretchen whitmer | governor | michigan

Potential GOP Upset Looming in Michigan Gubernatorial Race

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 28 October 2022 12:58 PM EDT

With pollsters now forecasting a major upset in the election between Michigan's Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, political analysts say the sudden shift is reflective of a nationwide trend in which voters are looking to oust politicians who backed draconian lockdown measures during the pandemic.

RealClear Politics, which aggregates polls, is predicting Dixon will win the keys to the governor's mansion and experts say they are not surprised to see the Republican challenger gaining ground as Election Day nears.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With pollsters now forecasting a major upset in the election between Michigan's Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, political analysts say the sudden shift is reflective of a nationwide trend.
tudor dixon, gretchen whitmer, governor, michigan
961
2022-58-28
Friday, 28 October 2022 12:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved