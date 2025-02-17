Analysts: Trump's Win Narrowed America's Racial Divide

Despite the significant actions taken by President Donald Trump and his administration since his inauguration, some consider the commander in chief’s most notable accomplishment is winning a presidential election considered the least racially polarized since the mid-1960s.
Many votes for Trump in 2024 came from young men and minorities. The former, which includes the demographic of males ages 18-29, voted for the now-47th president by 14 points.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin