Tags: trump | oz

Will Trump Join Oz In Pa.?

By    |   Tuesday, 25 January 2022 04:52 PM

Five months before Pennsylvania Republicans choose a nominee to run for the seat of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, R.-Pa., sources close to Donald Trump say the former president is very favorable toward surgeon Mehmet Oz—known from TV appearances as “Dr. Oz.”

“President Trump makes it clear he has known Dr. Oz for years and likes him a lot,” said one source close to Trump who requested anonymity, “He wants him to win the Senate primary in May.”

