Feds Didn't Pursue Trump on Cohen Revelations, Why Is New York?

The advantage of a New York courtroom potentially stocked with liberal, ''anti-Trump'' jurors could be what’s motivating federal prosecutors to step aside for their Empire State counterparts in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump’s business dealings, according to legal analysts.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, is scrutinizing Trump’s finances partly due to allegations made by his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen — himself a convicted criminal who has served time in prison. James is coordinating the state inquiry with a similar inquiry launched by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.. Though Trump was frequently investigated on the federal level for all manner of alleged offenses during his presidency, any current federal investigations appear dormant.