Meta Likely to Reinstate Trump's Facebook Account, Experts Say

Former President Donald Trump (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Monday, 19 December 2022 06:49 AM EST

Despite the efforts of leading Democrats to pressure Meta into extending the ban keeping former President Donald Trump off Facebook, social media experts predict the tech company will reinstate Trump’s account once the company’s self-imposed two-year suspension expires next month.

Trump was suspended from the platform due to what the site alleged was his involvement in inciting a “riot” at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

