Trump Raid Is 'Unprecedented,' 'Chilling,' Legal Experts Say

The FBI’s unprecedented, unannounced execution of a search warrant at the residence of former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday was "chilling" and an apparent "weaponization of law enforcement against the opposition party," legal experts tell Newsmax.

The FBI left Mar-a-Lago — a private club that also functions as Trump’s Florida home — with 15 boxes of documents, according to reports, and no attempt was made to search for specific documents; the agents allegedly took every piece of paper they ran across when searching the offices, according to reports.