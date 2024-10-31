Celebrities Endorsing Trump Include A-List Actors, Country Crooners, Elon Musk

Despite Hollywood’s reputation as liberal-leaning, there are a number of celebrities whose previous support of Donald Trump has remained stalwart with some new A-listers recently going public as part of the Trump train.

It can be risky for those moving against the Democratic tide and afraid of facing backlash for not towing Tinsel Town’s left-leaning line. Still, with the 2024 presidential election a few days away, the list of his backers has bloomed.