Charges Against Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg 'Very Uncommon'

Legal experts say the tax-related criminal charges that longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is facing are "very uncommon" and most likely being pursued in a politically motivated maneuver to go after former President Donald Trump.
Weisselberg surrendered early Thursday morning and the Manhattan district attorney's office, led by Democrat Cyrus Vance Jr., is expected to unseal the indictment against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization later in the day, according to the New York Times. Weisselberg is reportedly being charged in connection with allegedly evading taxes on fringe benefits. Trump was not charged.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin