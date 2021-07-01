×
Charges Against Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg 'Very Uncommon'

Then-President-elect Donald Trump arrives for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (R), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on Jan. 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 01 July 2021 09:13 AM

Legal experts say the tax-related criminal charges that longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is facing are "very uncommon" and most likely being pursued in a politically motivated maneuver to go after former President Donald Trump.

Weisselberg surrendered early Thursday morning and the Manhattan district attorney's office, led by Democrat Cyrus Vance Jr., is expected to unseal the indictment against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization later in the day, according to the New York Times. Weisselberg is reportedly being charged in connection with allegedly evading taxes on fringe benefits. Trump was not charged.

Thursday, 01 July 2021 09:13 AM
