Trump vs. Bush Tension Is About More Than Rep. Liz Cheney

The latest showdown between former Republican Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump will play out next month as the two leaders jockey over who will hold Wyoming’s sole House seat.

Ever since incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney voted in favor of impeaching Trump over the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, the former president has been laser-focused on primarying Cheney once the midterm election cycle begins. He pushed to have her leadership role as the No. 3-ranking House Republican stripped — it was — and he has publicly endorsed her Wyoming primary opponent, Harriet Hageman.