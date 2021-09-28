×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Donald Trump | George W. Bush | trump | bush | feud | liz cheney

Trump vs. Bush Tension Is About More Than Rep. Liz Cheney

(Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 September 2021 07:37 AM

The latest showdown between former Republican Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump will play out next month as the two leaders jockey over who will hold Wyoming’s sole House seat.

Ever since incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney voted in favor of impeaching Trump over the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, the former president has been laser-focused on primarying Cheney once the midterm election cycle begins. He pushed to have her leadership role as the No. 3-ranking House Republican stripped — it was — and he has publicly endorsed her Wyoming primary opponent, Harriet Hageman.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The latest showdown between former Republican Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump will play out next month as the two leaders jockey over who will hold Wyoming's sole House seat...
trump, bush, feud, liz cheney
630
2021-37-28
Tuesday, 28 September 2021 07:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App