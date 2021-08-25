Trump's Injunction Request Has 'Strong Basis for Prevailing'

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have crafted an "impressive" legal argument that has a strong chance of convincing a judge to compel YouTube to reinstate his channel, according to at least one attorney familiar with the lawsuit.

In one of his three class-action suits, Trump asked a Florida judge overseeing his case against YouTube to issue a preliminary injunction that would require the company to reinstate his account on the platform, which would allow him to sell merchandise as part of any political fundraising efforts, the New York Post reported.