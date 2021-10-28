×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | biden | halloween | costumes

Trump Beating Biden in 2021 Halloween Costumes Popular Vote

(John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)

By    |   Thursday, 28 October 2021 07:39 AM

Witches, ghosts, superheroes, pirates, and ninjas will have some stiff completion on Halloween this year: former President Donald J. Trump.

Trump is the hands-down No. 1 choice for most popular political Halloween costume of 2021 — at least assuming those in need of a mask for the big day don’t execute another oddly timed early morning surge for Joe Biden in Milwaukee, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Witches, ghosts, superheroes, pirates, and ninjas will have some stiff completion on Halloween this year: former President Donald J. Trump. Yes, Trump is the hands-down No. 1 choice for most popular political Halloween costume of 2021 - at least assuming those in need of a...
trump, biden, halloween, costumes
586
2021-39-28
Thursday, 28 October 2021 07:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved