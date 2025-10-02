Tags: | | | | |

Trump Admin Returns Jesus Painting to Historic Home Midshipmen from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy pose in front of the "Christ on the Water" painting. (U.S. Merchant Marine Academy)

The Biden administration relegated a historic painting of Jesus to a damp basement. The Trump administration recently reversed that decision and returned the painting to the place it hung for decades.

Tuesday, 07 October 2025 07:29 AM

Tuesday, 07 October 2025 07:29 AM