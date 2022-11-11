Pros and Cons of Trump 2024 Kickoff

Former President Donald Trump's promise to announce "something HUGE" at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Tuesday immediately sparked speculation that the occasion will mark Trump's official entrance into the 2024 presidential melee – but it's also raised plenty of questions about whether making such an announcement one week after the GOP gritted through an underwhelming midterm election is a good idea.

Trump has been widely expected to take a third crack at the White House virtually since the moment he left Washington, D.C., in January 2020. With Trump's activities ramping up in advance of the 2022 midterms, most political watchers pegged his announcement to come shortly after the votes were in this November.