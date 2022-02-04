US Truckers Dealt Blow in Bid to Mirror Canadian COVID Mandate Protest

American truckers, looking to build on the momentum of their Canadian counterparts and organize a mammoth nationwide convoy in protest of COVID-19 mandates, were served a setback this week when Facebook pumped the brakes on a 130,000-member group that was working to organize the cross-country demonstration.
Nominally dubbed the "Convoy to DC 2022," the would-be American equivalent to Canada's Freedom Convoy was booted from Facebook on Wednesday "for repeatedly violating our policies around QAnon," Facebook's parent company, Meta, said in a statement to Fox News.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin