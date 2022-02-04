US Truckers Dealt Blow in Bid to Mirror Canadian COVID Mandate Protest

American truckers, looking to build on the momentum of their Canadian counterparts and organize a mammoth nationwide convoy in protest of COVID-19 mandates, were served a setback this week when Facebook pumped the brakes on a 130,000-member group that was working to organize the cross-country demonstration.

Nominally dubbed the "Convoy to DC 2022," the would-be American equivalent to Canada's Freedom Convoy was booted from Facebook on Wednesday "for repeatedly violating our policies around QAnon," Facebook's parent company, Meta, said in a statement to Fox News.