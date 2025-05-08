WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: transgender | gender affirming care | dysphoria | children | hhs | report

HHS Report Shreds 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Children

(Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 12 May 2025 07:31 AM EDT

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has released a damning report about the use of so-called gender-affirming care on children experiencing gender dysphoria.

Authored by the HHS Office of Population Affairs, the report outlines "damages" being caused to thousands of American children by the gender-affirming care model and how children and their families are being "misled" instead of being provided with accurate, evidence-based information to guide their decisions.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has released a damning report about the use of so-called gender-affirming care on children experiencing gender dysphoria.
transgender, gender affirming care, dysphoria, children, hhs, report
1095
2025-31-12
Monday, 12 May 2025 07:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved