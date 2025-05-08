HHS Report Shreds 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Children

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has released a damning report about the use of so-called gender-affirming care on children experiencing gender dysphoria.
Authored by the HHS Office of Population Affairs, the report outlines "damages" being caused to thousands of American children by the gender-affirming care model and how children and their families are being "misled" instead of being provided with accurate, evidence-based information to guide their decisions.
