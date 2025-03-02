WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: transgender | donald trump | executive orders | pew survey

Survey: Trump's Trans Policies Show Bipartisan Gains

President Donald Trump's policies have fueled growing support for restricting transgender rights, including bans on biological males in women's sports.

By    |   Tuesday, 04 March 2025 07:31 AM EST

Americans in both political parties are becoming more supportive of banning biological males from competing in women's sports and using their restrooms, according to a survey released Feb. 26 by Pew Research Center.

The shift in attitudes aligns with a series of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump that include ending federal funding to pay for medical care for gender transitions for youth.

