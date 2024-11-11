Coach Suspended After Speaking Out Against Trans Player

Tensions over a transgender athlete competing for the San Jose State women's volleyball team continue to make headlines, including that the team has suspended an associate head coach for speaking out about the issue.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin