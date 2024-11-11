Tags: | | | | | |

Coach Suspended After Speaking Out Against Trans Player Controversy over a transgender athlete competing on San Jose State's women's volleyball team has intensified, leading to the suspension of an associate head coach who spoke out on the matter. (AP)



Tensions over a transgender athlete competing for the San Jose State women's volleyball team continue to make headlines, including that the team has suspended an associate head coach for speaking out about the issue.

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 07:25 AM

