US Military Experiencing Tomahawk Missile Crisis

The Tomahawk missile has become an iconic part of the U.S. military inventory, but due to conflicts overseas and production issues at home, America is in danger of running out of the venerable missile.

The Tomahawk first entered service in 1983 as the first long-range missile that could be used to strike targets 1,500 miles away with great accuracy. It was developed out of the hard lessons learned in Vietnam, where thousands of American aircraft were lost by essentially having to fly over their bombing target.