Tags: China | Coronavirus | tom cotton | marco rubio | rick scott | ron desantis | donald trump

Bill to Combat China, Cotton COVID-19 Vindication Show Hawks Ascendant

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is seen in the Capitol during a vote on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 01:47 PM

A bipartisan bill to boost America’s ability to compete with China is expected to pass the Senate on Tuesday afternoon, providing a rare glimpse of congressional cooperation – but also “vindication” for several politicians who’ve long warned of the threats emanating from Beijing.

The sweeping legislation aims to boost America’s ability to compete with Chinese tech by allocating about $190 billion to strengthen U.S. technology and research – as well as $54 billion more to increase production of semiconductors, which are in short supply, and telecommunications equipment that can rival China’s 5G wireless tech.

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 01:47 PM
