WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: title ix | ncaa | transgender | athletes | women | birth certificate | men

Women's Groups: NCAA Not Complying With Trump's Title IX Order

The NCAA logo at the NCAA cross country championships at the Zimmer Championship Course in Madison, Wisconsin, on Nov. 22, 2024. (Kirby Lee/AP)

By    |   Monday, 03 March 2025 07:19 AM EST

The celebration was short-lived for advocates of President Donald Trump's executive order to exclude biological men from women's sports.

Those same advocates are now fuming over what, on the surface, appeared to be the NCAA's compliance but is, instead, they say, nothing more than a dodge.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The celebration was short-lived for advocates of President Donald Trump's executive order to exclude biological men from women's sports.
title ix, ncaa, transgender, athletes, women, birth certificate, men
979
2025-19-03
Monday, 03 March 2025 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved