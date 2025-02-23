Women's Groups: NCAA Not Complying With Trump's Title IX Order

The celebration was short-lived for advocates of President Donald Trump's executive order to exclude biological men from women's sports.
Those same advocates are now fuming over what, on the surface, appeared to be the NCAA's compliance but is, instead, they say, nothing more than a dodge.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin