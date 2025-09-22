WATCH TV LIVE

Times Square Anti-Israel Billboards Sponsored by Terrorist-Linked Group

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 02 October 2025 08:56 AM EDT

Billboards in Times Square proclaiming "Game Over Israel" mark the first time the word "genocide" has been used in that location, promoters say.

Co-sponsors of this campaign include the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), Code Pink, the Gaza Tribunal, The Hind Rajab Foundation, Tech for Palestine, and Health Workers 4 Palestine.

Thursday, 02 October 2025 08:56 AM
More Platinum Articles
