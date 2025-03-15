The Last Spring Forward? A Push to End Clock Changes for Good

With 48 states "springing forward" for daylight saving time, the loss of that precious hour of sleep is a shared national experience. It's the kind of thing that lingers — you wake up Monday morning groggy, swearing off any plans that involve being a functioning adult.

But this month might have marked the end of that groan-worthy tradition. As opposition to daylight saving time gains traction and garners more political attention, many believe we could be winding the clocks back for the very last time.