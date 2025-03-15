WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: time change | daylight saving time | clock | lawmakers | permanent | standard time

The Last Spring Forward? A Push to End Clock Changes for Good

Key figures, such as then-Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., have backed the Sunshine Protection Act, emphasizing the economic and health benefits of a permanent time standard. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 17 March 2025 09:37 AM EDT

With 48 states "springing forward" for daylight saving time, the loss of that precious hour of sleep is a shared national experience. It's the kind of thing that lingers — you wake up Monday morning groggy, swearing off any plans that involve being a functioning adult.

But this month might have marked the end of that groan-worthy tradition. As opposition to daylight saving time gains traction and garners more political attention, many believe we could be winding the clocks back for the very last time.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With 48 states "springing forward" for daylight saving time, the loss of that precious hour of sleep is a shared national experience.
time change, daylight saving time, clock, lawmakers, permanent, standard time
799
2025-37-17
Monday, 17 March 2025 09:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved