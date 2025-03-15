The Last Spring Forward? A Push to End Clock Changes for Good

With 48 states "springing forward" for daylight saving time, the loss of that precious hour of sleep is a shared national experience. It's the kind of thing that lingers — you wake up Monday morning groggy, swearing off any plans that involve being a functioning adult.
But this month might have marked the end of that groan-worthy tradition. As opposition to daylight saving time gains traction and garners more political attention, many believe we could be winding the clocks back for the very last time.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin