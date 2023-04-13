Scott Latest Entrant in GOP 'Shadow Primary'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., made it officially unofficial on Wednesday: He's thinking about potentially running for president. Maybe.

Scott's Wednesday morning launch of a presidential exploratory committee makes him just the latest Republican of note whose actions indicate he's a well-timed press event away from throwing his hat in the ring with the official GOP contenders: Former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. and United Nations Amb. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.