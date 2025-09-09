WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tim kaine | rights | god | government | declaration of independence

Sen. Kaine's 'Rights' Comments on Wrong Side of History

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 16 September 2025 07:50 AM EDT

The Smithsonian National Museum is just a short walk from the U.S. Capitol.

Critics say it would behoove Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., to take that walk and check out an exhibit titled "In Pursuit of Life, Liberty and Happiness," which will open in March as part of the 250th anniversary of America's founding.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Smithsonian National Museum is just a short walk from the U.S. Capitol.
tim kaine, rights, god, government, declaration of independence
846
2025-50-16
Tuesday, 16 September 2025 07:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved