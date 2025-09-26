Experts Wary of TikTok Shift From Communist to Islamist Control

President Donald Trump's announcement last month of a deal to keep TikTok alive in the United States set off a new wave of concern in Washington.

While the agreement might prevent the popular video app from being banned nationwide, experts warn that the arrangement risks shifting TikTok from one form of foreign influence to another — moving from Chinese Communist Party control to potential Islamist-backed investors, including MGX, a technology company created by the United Arab Emirates' government in 2004.