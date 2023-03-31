Does Proposed 'TikTok Ban' Go Too Far?

Despite the myriad privacy and national security concerns prompting lawmakers in both parties to scrutinize popular social media app TikTok and its ties to the Chinese Communist Party, legal experts say that one of the leading bills under consideration is a Trojan Horse, using increasing public anxiety about the app to expand the government's reach.

The Senate's bipartisan RESTRICT Act, which already has been endorsed by the White House, would give the secretary of commerce sweeping power to regulate tech produced by adversarial countries, raising fears that the bill may go too far in expanding already pervasive federal powers.