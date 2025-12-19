WATCH TV LIVE

New Jesus Cast as Jim Caviezel Leaves 'Passion' Sequel

By    |   Wednesday, 24 December 2025 07:24 AM EST

In a twist laced with irony, Jim Caviezel, the actor who endured a lightning strike, hypothermia, and a dislocated shoulder to bring Jesus to life in Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ," has walked away from reprising the role in the upcoming two-part sequel — allegedly over a salary offer he deemed insufficient for films centered on the ultimate act of selfless sacrifice.

Sources close to the production told Newsmax that Gibson offered Caviezel about $4 million to star in both installments of "The Resurrection of the Christ," a sum the 57-year-old actor considered too modest given the original film's staggering $610 million global box office and his iconic status among Christian audiences.

