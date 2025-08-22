WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: texas | california | redistricting | war | congress | democrats | republicans

Control of Congress May Swing on Redistricting War

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 25 August 2025 07:19 AM EDT

In the latest escalation of America's redistricting wars, President Donald Trump's allies in Texas pushed through a mid-decade congressional map aimed at expanding Republican power, while California Democrats are preparing a ballot measure to redraw their own lines.

The showdown underscores how gerrymandering, a practice as old as the republic, remains one of the most powerful tools in U.S. politics, and how two of the nation's largest states are engaged in a contest that could shape control of Congress in 2026.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In the latest escalation of America's redistricting wars, President Donald Trump's allies in Texas pushed through a mid-decade congressional map aimed at expanding Republican power, while California Democrats are preparing a ballot measure to redraw their own lines.
texas, california, redistricting, war, congress, democrats, republicans
1622
2025-19-25
Monday, 25 August 2025 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved