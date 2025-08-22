Control of Congress May Swing on Redistricting War

In the latest escalation of America's redistricting wars, President Donald Trump's allies in Texas pushed through a mid-decade congressional map aimed at expanding Republican power, while California Democrats are preparing a ballot measure to redraw their own lines.

The showdown underscores how gerrymandering, a practice as old as the republic, remains one of the most powerful tools in U.S. politics, and how two of the nation's largest states are engaged in a contest that could shape control of Congress in 2026.