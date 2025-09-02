WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: texas | activist | jeff morgan | marriage | no-fault divorce | legal

Texas Man Seeks to Save His Marriage, End No-Fault Divorce

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 08:14 AM EDT

Jeff Morgan has two goals in his current legal battle in Texas: Save his own marriage and destroy no-fault divorce in the state.

When his wife of 11 years filed for no-fault divorce in July in Dallas County, Texas, he responded with a 31-page motion that argues the law is unconstitutional and would force him to violate his Christian beliefs about marriage.

Thursday, 11 September 2025 08:14 AM
