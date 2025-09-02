Texas Man Seeks to Save His Marriage, End No-Fault Divorce

Jeff Morgan has two goals in his current legal battle in Texas: Save his own marriage and destroy no-fault divorce in the state.
When his wife of 11 years filed for no-fault divorce in July in Dallas County, Texas, he responded with a 31-page motion that argues the law is unconstitutional and would force him to violate his Christian beliefs about marriage.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin