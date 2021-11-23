×
Tags: Immigration | texas | abbott | border crisis | operation lone star

Texas Takes Border Crisis Into Own Hands Via Operation Lone Star

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center, speaks during a news conference along the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (Julio Cortez/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 23 November 2021 06:47 AM

Frustrated by the Biden administration’s refusal to secure the border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety launched Operation Lone Star earlier this year to combat the ongoing smuggling of people and drugs across the porous border.

The joint operation between the Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard combines air, ground, marine, and tactical border security assets to gain control over the immigration crisis by preventing smugglers and cartels from entering Texas.

