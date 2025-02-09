Witness Testimony: Billions Spent to Make Lab Animals Trans

Marbles shoved up cats' rectums to study constipation.
A drug used by the LGBTQ community to fuel "chemsex" fed to rats after forcing them to take drugs to transition away from their biological sex.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin