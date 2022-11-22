Teen's Lawsuit Could Curb Transgender Surgeries on Minors

Though several states face legal challenges to newly enacted laws prohibiting medical professionals from providing puberty blockers for or performing gender transition surgeries on minors, some experts believe that a detransitioned teenager's forthcoming medical malpractice lawsuit could be the key to ending the controversial practice.

Soon after telling her parents that she was struggling with her gender identity, Chloe Cole was put on the fast track toward transitioning from a female to a male by the medical professionals treating her.