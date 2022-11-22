×
Tags: teenager | transgender | surgery | medical malpractice | lawsuit | puberty blockers

Teen's Lawsuit Could Curb Transgender Surgeries on Minors

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 07:19 AM EST

Though several states face legal challenges to newly enacted laws prohibiting medical professionals from providing puberty blockers for or performing gender transition surgeries on minors, some experts believe that a detransitioned teenager's forthcoming medical malpractice lawsuit could be the key to ending the controversial practice.

Soon after telling her parents that she was struggling with her gender identity, Chloe Cole was put on the fast track toward transitioning from a female to a male by the medical professionals treating her.

A detransitioned teenager's forthcoming medical malpractice lawsuit could be the key to ending the controversial practice of medical professionals providing puberty blockers for or performing gender transition surgeries on minors.
Tuesday, 22 November 2022 07:19 AM
