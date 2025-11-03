WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: technology | black friday | shopping

How Technology Has Transformed Black Friday

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 26 November 2025 07:50 AM EST

Many Americans are familiar with the chaos that often comes with Black Friday, which has been the nation's biggest shopping day since the 1950s.

But the long checkout lines, early morning doorbusters, and crowded parking lots might now be things of the past.

Hannah Swanson

Hannah Swanson is a freelance journalist at Newsmax and a communications professional specializing in media strategy and public relations.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Many Americans are familiar with the chaos that often comes with Black Friday, which has been the nation's biggest shopping day since the 1950s.But the long checkout lines, early morning doorbusters, and crowded parking lots might now be things of the past.
technology, black friday, shopping
944
2025-50-26
Wednesday, 26 November 2025 07:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved