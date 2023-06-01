Tea Party Group: 'Disgraceful' DHS Grant Targeted Us

The leader of a grassroots conservative group said she was "blown away" to learn her organization may have been targeted by a university program funded by a Department of Homeland Security initiative that was purportedly aimed at combating terrorism.

Media Research Center, a conservative watchdog group, made the alarming allegation after reviewing records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Many on the right are calling the targeting of the Tea Party Patriots Action organization just the most recent example of the Biden administration's apparent intent to single out conservatives.