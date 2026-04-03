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Tags: tariffs | democrats | rage | donald trump | history | revenue | trade

Why Democrats Rage Against the Tax That Built America

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 06 April 2026 06:45 AM EDT

When President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs began flooding the Treasury with record revenue and prying open foreign markets in 2025, Democrat leaders reacted not with glee, or even debate, but with fury.

The same party that once demanded tariffs to shield steelworkers from Chinese dumping and to punish unfair trade now branded the policy "chaotic," "reckless," and a tax on American families — one of the few taxes it has opposed.

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When President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs began flooding the Treasury with record revenue and prying open foreign markets in 2025, Democrat leaders reacted not with glee, or even debate, but with fury.
tariffs, democrats, rage, donald trump, history, revenue, trade
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2026-45-06
Monday, 06 April 2026 06:45 AM
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