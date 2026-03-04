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Tags: taliban | pakistan | afghanistan | war | tensions | iran | support

Pakistan, Taliban Clash After Months of Tensions

A Taliban security guard patrols a checkpoint in Kandahar on March 3 amid the Afghanistan-Pakistan cross-border clashes.  (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 March 2026 07:56 AM EDT

Months of tension between Pakistan and its ideological offspring, Afghanistan's Taliban, erupted into open conflict last month, soon after the Taliban pledged it would support Iran.

The timing between the start of the Pakistani offensive on Feb. 27 and the beginning of the U.S. and Israeli bombing campaign against Iran raised suspicions among some analysts, including former Afghan Lt. Gen. Sami Sadat, who served as a commander of the Afghan Special Forces Corps and maintained close ties with the CIA leading up to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Months of tension between Pakistan and its ideological offspring, Afghanistan's Taliban, erupted into open conflict last month, soon after the Taliban pledged it would support Iran.
taliban, pakistan, afghanistan, war, tensions, iran, support
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Tuesday, 17 March 2026 07:56 AM
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