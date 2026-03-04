Pakistan, Taliban Clash After Months of Tensions

Months of tension between Pakistan and its ideological offspring, Afghanistan's Taliban, erupted into open conflict last month, soon after the Taliban pledged it would support Iran.

The timing between the start of the Pakistani offensive on Feb. 27 and the beginning of the U.S. and Israeli bombing campaign against Iran raised suspicions among some analysts, including former Afghan Lt. Gen. Sami Sadat, who served as a commander of the Afghan Special Forces Corps and maintained close ties with the CIA leading up to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.