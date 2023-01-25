×
Taliban Facing Islamic State Terrorist Insurgency

Iraqi fighters of the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization units) stand next to a wall bearing the Islamic State (IS) group flag as they enter the city of al-Qaim, in Iraq's western Anbar province near the Syrian border. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 25 January 2023 07:45 AM EST

The resurgence of the terrorist group Islamic State Khurasan – also known as ISIS-K – in Afghanistan is presenting an increasing challenge to the Taliban's rule.

ISIS-K has already claimed responsibility for numerous attacks in Kabul, including a Jan. 11 suicide bombing outside the Afghan foreign ministry that left anywhere between five and 20 people dead. An Italian non-governmental organization reported treating more than 40 people after the blast.

