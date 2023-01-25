Taliban Facing Islamic State Terrorist Insurgency

The resurgence of the terrorist group Islamic State Khurasan – also known as ISIS-K – in Afghanistan is presenting an increasing challenge to the Taliban's rule.
ISIS-K has already claimed responsibility for numerous attacks in Kabul, including a Jan. 11 suicide bombing outside the Afghan foreign ministry that left anywhere between five and 20 people dead. An Italian non-governmental organization reported treating more than 40 people after the blast.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin