US Talent Shortage Threatens Long-Term Economic Drag

Experts warn the flagging American economy is being further constrained by a significant talent shortage in the job market, with positions that need to be filled urgently left vacant due to a lack of skilled workers.

Author Michael Wiseman recently noted in a piece for Big Think that roughly 9 of every 10 executives and managers in the United States "say their organization is either facing a skills gap or is expecting to within the next five years." By 2030, the article projects, the country's talent shortages could result in more than $160 billion in unrealized revenue.