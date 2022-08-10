×
Tags: talent shortage | economy | jobs | millennials | gen z

US Talent Shortage Threatens Long-Term Economic Drag

A 'Help Wanted' sign is posted in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 4. (Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 10 August 2022 06:28 AM EDT

Experts warn the flagging American economy is being further constrained by a significant talent shortage in the job market, with positions that need to be filled urgently left vacant due to a lack of skilled workers.

Author Michael Wiseman recently noted in a piece for Big Think that roughly 9 of every 10 executives and managers in the United States "say their organization is either facing a skills gap or is expecting to within the next five years." By 2030, the article projects, the country's talent shortages could result in more than $160 billion in unrealized revenue.

