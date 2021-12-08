Taiwan 'Scorched-Earth' Strategy Won't Stop China 'Unification' Plans

A “scorched-Earth” plan outlined in a U.S. Army War College publication that calls for Taiwan to destroy its lucrative semiconductor industry in the event of a Chinese attack – thereby making the nation more of a burden to the communist invaders – is not a “feasible deterrent” in the face of increasing Chinese aggression, regional experts say.

The theory was outlined in the winter issue of “Parameters,” a quarterly publication put out by the U.S. Army War College. But while taking over the island’s chip manufacturing would be a major coup for the Chinese Communist Party, analysts argue the industry’s self-destruction likely wouldn’t impact President Xi Jinping’s long-standing desire to take back control of the island nation.