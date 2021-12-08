×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: China | taiwan | scorched-earth | strategy | china

Taiwan 'Scorched-Earth' Strategy Won't Stop China 'Unification' Plans

Military delegates march as they leave the commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution, which overthrew the Qing Dynasty and led to the founding of the Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 9. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 December 2021 07:49 AM

A “scorched-Earth” plan outlined in a U.S. Army War College publication that calls for Taiwan to destroy its lucrative semiconductor industry in the event of a Chinese attack – thereby making the nation more of a burden to the communist invaders – is not a “feasible deterrent” in the face of increasing Chinese aggression, regional experts say.

The theory was outlined in the winter issue of “Parameters,” a quarterly publication put out by the U.S. Army War College. But while taking over the island’s chip manufacturing would be a major coup for the Chinese Communist Party, analysts argue the industry’s self-destruction likely wouldn’t impact President Xi Jinping’s long-standing desire to take back control of the island nation.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A "scorched-Earth" plan outlined in a U.S. Army War College publication that calls for Taiwan to destroy its lucrative semiconductor industry in the event of a Chinese attack - thereby making the nation more of a burden to the communist invaders - is not a "feasible...
taiwan, scorched-earth, strategy, china
938
2021-49-08
Wednesday, 08 December 2021 07:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved