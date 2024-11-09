WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: taiwan | military | defense | china | quarantine | ukraine

China Quarantine Threat Rushes Taiwan's 'Whole-of-Society' Defense

Taiwan is ramping up its military readiness in response to growing pressure from China. Retired Marine Corps Colonel and State Department Foreign Service Officer Grant Newsham noted that it is essential for Taiwan's military to consider new strategies. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 11 November 2024 07:17 AM EST

The situation in the Western Pacific is becoming more dire as the typhoon season comes to an end and the People's Republic of China (PRC) conducts a relentless pressure and coercion campaign against Taiwan.

During a media trip in September, Dr. Tzu-Yun Su, research fellow and director for the Taiwan Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said Taiwan will likely be quarantined by the PRC within six months.

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The situation in the Western Pacific is becoming more dire as the typhoon season comes to an end and the People's Republic of China (PRC) conducts a relentless pressure and coercion campaign against Taiwan.
taiwan, military, defense, china, quarantine, ukraine
874
2024-17-11
Monday, 11 November 2024 07:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved