Tags: taiwan | china | wargame | blockade

Wargame Suggests Taiwan Blockade Could Trigger War

Li-Meng Yan, the virologist who exposed the link between COVID-19 and the Wuhan Laboratory, said that China's leader, Xi Jinping, would likely order a blockade of Taiwan to force its submission, as seen in a wargame simulation. (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 06:28 AM EDT

War would be the inevitable outcome were China to declare a blockade around Taiwan. The Taiwanese likely would also shed the first blood.

This was the conclusion of a wargame held at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington on May 2. The game brought together leading think tank professionals, former top-ranking Pentagon officials, and members of the media.

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 06:28 AM
