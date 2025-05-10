Wargame Suggests Taiwan Blockade Could Trigger War

War would be the inevitable outcome were China to declare a blockade around Taiwan. The Taiwanese likely would also shed the first blood.
This was the conclusion of a wargame held at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington on May 2. The game brought together leading think tank professionals, former top-ranking Pentagon officials, and members of the media.
