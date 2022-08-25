×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: taiwan | china | war | u.s. assistance | alliance

What Does Taiwan Need From US to Defend Against China?

Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi, left, poses for photographs with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office in Taipei, Taiwan, on Aug. 3. (Chien Chih-Hung/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 25 August 2022 06:20 AM EDT

With the delicate, decades-long stalemate between China and Taiwan seemingly set to crumble at any moment, the island nation has made clear that any hope it has of preventing or prevailing in a war against Beijing will require U.S. assistance – but what exactly does Taiwan need from America, and how might the U.S. benefit from such a tricky alliance?

Getting arms to Taiwan is straightforward enough and would come through the Foreign Military Sales Program. But approval through FMS is a glacial process regardless of which nation is requesting it or how dire the situation is. Routinely, there is a significant reality gap between senior-level bi-lateral meetings and the actual status of these requests with partner countries. Senior officials arrive at bi-lateral thinking things have happened, while the issues are still trapped in the mire of the bureaucracy.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With the delicate, decades-long stalemate between China and Taiwan seemingly set to crumble at any moment, the island nation has made clear that any hope it has of preventing or prevailing in a war against Beijing will require U.S. assistance.
taiwan, china, war, u.s. assistance, alliance
1666
2022-20-25
Thursday, 25 August 2022 06:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved