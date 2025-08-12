Syrian Druze: Jihadists Threaten Relatives, Gaza Activists Silent

North American Druze activists see a double standard in the global reaction to the slaughter of their relatives in Syria by jihadists linked with the new government.

All Druze are related by blood; consequently, when Druze are massacred, it's a family affair for all adherents to their religion. The mostly Druze city of Suweida has been subjected to summary executions, starvation, and mass killings recently, as the regime of Ahmed al-Sharaa has worked to consolidate its control over Syria.