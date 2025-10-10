WATCH TV LIVE

Syrian President Calls for Israel's Destruction in 2015 Audio

Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara'a (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 15 October 2025 07:23 AM

Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara'a can be heard rallying his troops and calling for the destruction of Israel in a leaked audio from 2015.

The State Department had a $10 million bounty on al-Shara'a as recently as December. That all changed with the collapse of the Assad regime and the increasing normalization of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham regime.

Wednesday, 15 October 2025 07:23 AM
