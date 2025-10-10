Syrian President Calls for Israel's Destruction in 2015 Audio

Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara'a can be heard rallying his troops and calling for the destruction of Israel in a leaked audio from 2015.
The State Department had a $10 million bounty on al-Shara'a as recently as December. That all changed with the collapse of the Assad regime and the increasing normalization of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham regime.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin