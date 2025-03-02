Syrian Militia Commander Warns of ISIS Resurgent

A top Syrian military commander says he is hopeful for peace in Syria, but the Islamic State group (ISIS) is resurgent in the northeastern part of the country.

Gen. Mazloum Abdi spoke via Zoom at an event sponsored by the Syrian Democratic Council's Washington, D.C., office at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 27. Much uncertainty remains as to the future of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) he commands due to the fall of the Assad regime to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al-Qaida affiliate in December.