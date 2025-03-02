WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: syria | isis | american troops | peace | turkey | trump administration

Syrian Militia Commander Warns of ISIS Resurgent

Mazloum Abdi, a Syrian military leader, hopes for peace despite ISIS, Turkish attacks, and uncertain U.S. support.

By    |   Thursday, 06 March 2025 07:20 AM EST

A top Syrian military commander says he is hopeful for peace in Syria, but the Islamic State group (ISIS) is resurgent in the northeastern part of the country.

Gen. Mazloum Abdi spoke via Zoom at an event sponsored by the Syrian Democratic Council's Washington, D.C., office at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 27. Much uncertainty remains as to the future of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) he commands due to the fall of the Assad regime to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al-Qaida affiliate in December.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A top Syrian military commander says he is hopeful for peace in Syria, but the Islamic State group (ISIS) is resurgent in the northeastern part of the country.
syria, isis, american troops, peace, turkey, trump administration
932
2025-20-06
Thursday, 06 March 2025 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved