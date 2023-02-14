Power Trip: Fleet of Weaponized SUVs Hitting Streets With a 'Vengeance'

Main Street may soon be invaded by a fleet of cars that look combat-ready and come fully equipped with all the bells and whistles of a James Bond vehicle. But there's no need to call the National Guard: the imposing autos are just Rezvani vehicles, "the most unique, extreme vehicles on the planet."

Along with benign-sounding ventilated and heated leather seats and a panoramic sunroof – features included with the Vengeance model – the latest set of wheels emerging from high-performance automaker Rezvani would probably be of better use during a Navy SEAL raid than a suburban supermarket run.